Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on April 2 in Peshawar for Ramazan moon sighting

PESHAWAR: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on April 2 (Saturday) evening in Peshawar to sight the Ramazan moon. In this regard, a meeting was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Additional Secretary Aukaf Department Abdul Ghafoor Shah to make arrangements for the upcoming meeting of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, taking place at Peshawar Administrator Aukaf Office on Eidgah road.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Administration Department, Police Department, Meteorological Department, Administrator Aukaf, Directorate of Hajj and other departments. The meeting decided that the committee would meet on April 2, 2022 at the office of Administrator Aukaf at Peshawar Eidgah Road to sight Ramazan moon for which the police department would provide foolproof security.

It was also decided that the administration department would provide transport for the committee members. Representatives of all the departments presented their views in the meeting. The meeting also decided the Meteorological Department would provide technical assistance and make arrangements in this regard.