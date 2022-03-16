President urges workplace culture based on transparency, ethics for a prosperous Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday called for promoting business practices based on transparency and ethics at the organizational and corporate level to contribute towards the development of the country.

The president also emphasized creating an inclusive culture at the workplace by accommodating disabled persons who fulfilled the required skillset for the job. Speaking at a discussion-themed ‘Ethics and business’, the president said establishing an accountable workplace culture by maintaining the highest standards of morality could lead to good corporate governance.

The event organized by Telenor Pakistan at its Campus 345 focused on the importance of transparent and anti-corruption corporate policies aimed at building a prosperous Pakistan. President Alvi said morality-based order, may it be at the level of countries or an organization, needed to be guided by the principles of compassion and ethics.

“We want Pakistan to become a strong nation with a society that promotes the culture of transparency and morality,” he said. He emphasized consistent self-judgment of all shareholders in an organization and the formulation of policies by the corporate leaders that upheld the values of integrity.

He mentioned the challenges in a corporate sector including workplace competition for power, money, and status, adding that adhering to a robust ethical code of conduct could strengthen the core of any organization. In this regard, President Alvi termed maintaining discipline, safety procedures, environment consciousness, the interest of employees, and balancing with the market were the important factors.

CEO Telenor Pakistan Irfan Wahab Khan said with 17 years of its presence in Pakistan, the Norway-based Telenor was committed to serving the country by proactively implementing the transparent and corruption-free business culture. He said the public and private sector in Pakistan needed to explore the concept of ESG – environment, social, and governance in order to create a welcoming environment for investment.