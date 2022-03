Mount Maunganui, New Zealand: Brief scores from the Women’s Cricket World Cup on Wednesday as England beat India by four wickets in Mount Maunganui

India 134 all out in 36.4 overs (S. Mandhana 35, R. Ghosh 33; C. Dean 4-23)

England 136-6 in 31.2 overs (H. Knight 53 not out, N. Sciver 45, M. Singh 3-26).