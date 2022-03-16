President felicitates nation, Muslim world on UN’s adoption of Islamophobia resolution

ISLAMABAD: On Wednesday, President Dr Arif Alvi felicitated the nation and the Muslim world on the adoption of a landmark resolution on Islamophobia by the United Nations, which was introduced by Pakistan.

“Outstanding. The UN General Assembly adopts a Pakistan-sponsored resolution on proclaiming March 15 as International Day to Combat Islamophobia,” the president said in a tweet.

Outstanding. The UN General Assembly adopts a Pakistan sponsored resolution on proclaiming March 15 as International Day to Combat Islamophobia. It was supported by all OIC countries, as well as China & Russia. Congratulations Pakistan & Muslim Ummah. https://t.co/GVdThA6YIi — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) March 16, 2022

“Congratulations Pakistan and Muslim Ummah, he said, mentioning that the resolution was supported by the member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) as well as China and Russia.

Under its terms, the resolution strongly deplores all acts of violence against persons on the basis of their religion or belief and such acts directed against their places of worship, as well as all attacks on and in religious places, sites and shrines that are in violation of international law.