Excise police recover 266 kg hashish

PESHAWAR: The Excise police Peshawar region in a major operation foiled a bid to smuggle over 266-kilogram hashish at Kohat road here on Wednesday.

According to the Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department’s spokesperson, the excise office district Kohat and a special squad of the narcotics control police received information about the smuggling bid and spotted a truck (K 9615) parked at the roadside.

The excise personnel went over to the vehicle and during search, they recovered 266 kg hashish from secret chambers of the truck.

The accused had fled before the excise police reached. The excise police took the truck into custody and started searching for the accused besides registering a case in Excise police station Peshawar region.