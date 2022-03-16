Austrian FM due in Pakistan on March 16

ISLAMABAD: Austria’s Federal Minister for European and International Affairs Alexander Schallenberg will visit Pakistan from March 16 to 19, the Foreign Office said Wednesday.

On the invitation of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the Austrian foreign minister will be accompanied by a business delegation.

“The visit of Austrian Foreign Minister to Pakistan is expected to impart further impetus to the multifaceted Pakistan-Austria relationship,” the FO said in a statement.

During his visit, Foreign Minister Schallenberg will hold delegation talks with FM Qureshi to review the whole range of bilateral matters as well as discuss regional and global issues of importance.

A business roundtable is being organized where Austrian and Pakistani businessmen will get an opportunity to discuss prospective business opportunities.

The Austrian foreign minister will also undertake a visit to Lahore.

As Austria is a valued partner of Pakistan as the two countries have longstanding, cordial relations with growing cooperation in diverse fields.

A number of Austrian companies are doing business in Pakistan and the two countries have linkages in the field of higher education. Pakistan and Austria also cooperate closely at international fora.