MWMC collects 22,390 tonnes of waste on monthly basis in Multan city

MULTAN: Despite limited resources in Multan Solid Waste Management (MWMC), about 22,390 tonnes of waste is being collected on a monthly basis in Multan city.

This was disclosed by Manager IT MWMC Imran Khan while giving briefing to a two member team, composed of Punjab Director Local Government Academy Najeeb Aslam and Member Urban Unit Jehangir Soomro, conducting evaluation and verification for best performance under PM Clean and Green Programme.

The team is visiting all 36 districts across the province in this regard. The verification team will inspect 14 points and assess cleanliness and greenery. The team was also apprised that the city used to produce 2.2 tonnes of medical waste and 9.2 tonnes of industrial waste.

MWMC owned 135 vehicles and it required another 200 vehicles, machinery and manpower to improve performance further.