KITE taking tangible measures for facilitating tourists

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development Project KITE has achieved its two years objectives and is taking tangible measures for facilitating tourists by improving accessibility through roads, tourist facilities, rescue services and planning of tourism zones.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is renowned for its natural beauty, historical sites, and cultural resources said a statement.

KITE Project was committed to its aim of making the province a preferred tourism destination and recognizing the potential of KP tourism sector to advance the prosperity and drive inclusive, sustainable development. It launched many initiatives for tourism development and tourists facilitation and awareness in the last two years.

World Bank assisted KITE Project is contributing towards the up-gradation and restoration of museums, heritage assets and archaeological sites throughout the province.

Travel Responsibly for Experiencing Eco-Tourism – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TREK) initiative launched by the government to make the province a responsible tourism destination and its activities emphasize on responsible tourism, safe destination management while adhering to the fundamentals of ECO tourism.

Activities under TREK include awareness campaigns and trainings for tourism stakeholders as well as the provision of equipment for the collection of recyclables and solid waste from destination areas.

Pakistan’s first-ever tourism 24/7 helpline was 1422 established in KP for tourists facilitation to provide support in time provision of information and solution of tourists complaints.

KITE Project has worked on strengthening and capacity building of tourism sector stakeholders by providing trainings to more than 800 public and private stakeholders including females. Awareness booklets have been published and disseminated across the province.