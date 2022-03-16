Khanewal to get five Ramzan bazaars from 25th Shaban

KHANEWAL, Deputy Commissioner Khanewal has ordered to make functional five Ramzan Bazaar to relieve people in upcoming holy month.

Ramzan bazaars would be active from 25th of Shaban in all four tehsils.

Following this, DC Salman Lodhi chaired a meeting on Wednesday which was attended by officials concerned including ADCG, ACs and market officers.

The DC said Punjab government was going to give subsidy worth billion of rupees on common edible items.

He reprimanded performance of eighteen number of magistrates and ordered to improve their performance in Ramzan bazaars particularly.

He directed magistrates to arrange meals of Iftar and Sehr at different locations of the district during Ramzan.