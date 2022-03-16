Opposition parties would fail in ‘vote of no confidence’ motion: Mushtaq Ghani

ABBOTTABAD: Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani on Wednesday said that record development work has been carried out during the two tenures of the PTI government in Abbottabad, he said I challenge PML-N to show any one of their scheme for Abbottabad.

Mushtaq Ghani expressed these views while addressing a rally organized for PTI nominated candidate for Tehsil Mayor Abbottabad Sardar Shujah Nabi.

The rally was organized by the traders association and was led by the PTI MNA Ali Khan Jadoon, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani and PTI candidate for Tehsil Mayor Sardar Shujah Nabi.

He further said that our opponents have nothing to show for the people of Abbottabad and they are diverting the attention of the masses by talking about inflation, speaker said that people know very well that the Coronavirus pandemic has affected the whole world but as compared to others Pakistan has its less impact owing to the good police of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani said that now the economic indicators are improving which can be seen in various economic activities, soon Pakistan would be back on the path of prosperity.

While criticizing the opposition the speaker said when Pakistan’s economy has started striving then the opposition moved to vote of a no-confidence motion in the NA which shows their biased behaviors and they are not loyal to this country.

He said that I predict in the public gathering that ‘vote of no confidence’ would fail and opposition parties would fail.

Speaker said that today we have gathered to launch a massive campaign for our young Tehsil Abbottabad Mayor candidate Sardar Shujah Nabi, this young man would serve the city with enthusiasm and play your role for his victory.