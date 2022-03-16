Gisele Bündchen, Bridget Moynahan and More React to Tom Brady’s NFL Return

Tom Brady already has his head back in the game. A little over a month after announcing his retirement from the NFL, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback confirmed he would return to his team for a 23rd season.

“These past two months I have realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” he wrote in an Instagram post March 13. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. Without them, none of this is possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. We have unfinished business.”

And there’s undoubtedly no bigger cheerleader than wife Gisele Bündchen-with who Tom shares kids Benjamin, 12 and Vivian, 9-since the model chimed in, writing, “Here we go again! Let’s go lovvvey! Let’s go Bucs!”

But Gisele isn’t the only one giving Tom’s about-face decision a huge thumbs up.

The NFL champ’s ex, Bridget Moynahan, who is also mom to their 14-year-old son John, shared her own Instagram post, joking that her schedule will now go back to normal. “Thank God, I had no idea what I was going to do with my Sundays,” she captioned a March 13 photo of the news. “Congratulations @tombrady, so proud of you!”

And as expected, Tom’s team is welcoming him back to the field with open arms.

“Tom Brady loves to play football as much as anyone I have ever been around. As Tom said, his place right now is on the football field,” Bucs’ head coach Bruce Arians said a statement. “He is still playing at a championship level and was as productive as anyone in the league last season. We are ecstatic that he decided to continue playing and working toward winning another championship.”

The Bucs’ general manager Jason Licht also shared his excitement about Tom’s return, adding, “We are thrilled that Tom has decided to come back this season. We said we would leave all options open for him should he reconsider his retirement and today’s announcement is something we have been preparing for in recent days…Tom is the greatest quarterback of all time who is still playing at an elite level. With this decision now made, we will continue to move forward with our offseason plans to reload this roster for another championship run.”

Following reports hinting that the Super Bowl MVP would announce his retirement, the 44-year-old confirmed the news in a lengthy statement posted on Feb. 1.

“I have always believed the sport of football is an ‘all-in’ proposition-if a 100% commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game,” Tom shared in his Instagram post. “There is a physical, mental, and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best for these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts on the field or in life.”

However, just a week after announcing his big news, Tom was already hinting at a very possible return.

“You know, I’m just gonna take things as they come,” he shared during a Feb. 7 episode of his SiriusXM show Let’s Go! of his retirement. “I think that’s the best way to put it and I don’t think anything, you know, you never say never. At the same time, I know that I’m very, I feel very good about my decision.”

Tom added, “I think you have to be realistic that you never know what challenges there are gonna be in life. Again, I loved playing.”