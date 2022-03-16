Daniel Radcliffe Responds to Wolverine MCU Fan Casting Rumors

Marvel fans want Daniel Radcliffe to officially make the transition from wizard to Wolverine. The Harry Potter actor, 32, has frequently been cast by fans as the beloved X-Men character online ever since Hugh Jackman said he would no longer be reprising his role as Logan. Now, Daniel is sharing his thoughts on the fan-casting rumors.

At the SXSW festival premiere of his film The Lost City at The Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas on Saturday, March 12, Daniel told Comicbook.com, “So many times, people come to me like, ‘Hey man, heard the Wolverine news. That’s pretty cool.’ And I’m like, ‘Mate, it’s not, I don’t know anything about it.”

Although Daniel noted that he appreciates that fans are aiming for accuracy when it comes to their casting choices.

“Somebody is clearly going like, ‘Wolverine’s actually short in the comic books, you should get like a short guy to do it!'” he said. “But I don’t see myself, I don’t see them going from Hugh Jackman to me.”

But the actor didn’t quite close the door on the idea either, adding, “But who knows? Prove me wrong, Marvel.”

Presently, Marvel has not announced the inclusion of Wolverine in any upcoming MCU film. However, that hasn’t stopped fans from hoping to see the character onscreen once again-even if Daniel has previously said he wouldn’t be interested in starring in an X-Men remake because he loves the originals so much.

In August 2019, he told Yahoo Movies, “Most of the films that I love I don’t think I would want to see remade. And I certainly don’t think that I would want to be in the remakes of them.”

With his latest comments, Daniel joins a long list of actors who have had to recently deny-or at least sidestep-their involvement in the rapidly expanding Marvel universe.

Last month, Ryan Reynolds and Patrick Stewart both dodged questions about if they’ll make an appearance in the upcoming film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

And, with rumors abound that Wolverine could potentially be making his MCU debut in the next Doctor Strange film, it appears that we’ll all just have to wait and see if Daniel really decides to step into the superhero spotlight.