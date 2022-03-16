Gauri Khan enjoys a snack in the balcony of her famous home Mannat, fans say ‘king and queen posted today’

Gauri Khan has shared a sun-lit picture from her famous home, Mannat. The interior designer and film producer took to Instagram to share a promotional post for a brand of apples. She is seen binging on the fruit in the balcony of her palatial home.

Gauri, who is the wife of actor Shah Rukh Khan, wore a white shirt and a neon pink blazer. Behind her, one could see the sea and some more buildings nearby. A large earthen pot rested in the balcony, holding lush green plants.

Fans showered Gauri with compliments in the comments section. “Pink suits you very well,” wrote one. “Queen and king posted today,” wrote another. Their comment seemingly referred to Shah Rukh’s recent announcement about his own OTT app. Check out the full story here.

Earlier last week, Shah Rukh and Gauri’s daughter Suhana Khan had also shared a picture from Mannat. It showed her younger brother AbRam lounging on a bed while their dog gave them company.

Shah Rukh bought Villa Vienna from the Bai Khorshed Bhanu Sanjana Trust in 2001 and the actor renamed it Mannat in 2005. It has become quite the tourist attraction as fans throng outside the house to catch a glimpse of Shah Rukh and his family.

Speaking to Vogue about her home, Gauri had said, “I don’t like minimalist spaces. I love things that are warm, eclectic, personal and collectible. My home has been built gradually over years of collecting stuff that I feel passionately about. It’s essential to make something your own.”

This is a house with no rules. I have never had any decrees for homework or mealtimes. I was always home when my kids came back from school. It is important for me to just be there for them,” she had added.

Gauri often shares her work on Instagram. She also shares updates on Shah Rukh’s latest projects, photos of her children and more. She was seen in the final episode of Netflix reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives along with Shah Rukh.