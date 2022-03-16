Omayr Waqar sends legal notice to counter Sana Javed’s defamation claim

Make up artist Omayr Waqar sent legal notice to counter actor Sana Javed’s defamation claim on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, Omayr posted pictures of the notice, issued after Aye Musht-e-Khaak actor took legal action against him along with model Manal Saleem and stylist Aneela Murtaza.

He captioned the post, “Be humble in heart and wise in response.”

Previously, Manal had posted a story on the photo sharing app claiming the 28-year-old actor misbehaved with her by calling her ‘do takay ki model’.

She had written, “Requesting all the clients to not ask me to shoot with any actress/celebrity ever again. With their self entitled attitudes they think we are ‘do takay ki [two bit] models’. The audacity to say that on my face! Hum bhi kam krne atay hain, muft main zaleel honay nahi atay (We come here to work, not to be insulted for free).”

Her story was shared by Omayr then wrote without naming the actor, “Guess who is she (Manal) talking about? P.S it’s just one person, not all actresses are the same.”

After several others supported the model, Sana issued legal notice denying all the allegations made against her as she called it a ‘proper smear campaign’ against her.