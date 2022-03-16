1,017 consumers win prizes of Rs54m in FBR’s POS draw

1,017 consumers on Tuesday won prizes worth Rs54 million as the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) held here the 3rd Computerized Draw of Points of Sale (PoS) Prize Scheme. Nasreen Akhtar won the first prize of Rs one million while Muhammad Sajid Aslam and Raheel Shahbaz won the second prize of Rs 500,000 each. Similarly four consumers Muhammad Shahid ur Rehman, Shahbaz Ahmad, Gul Niaz Bibi and Furqan got the third prize of Rs 250,000 each Speaking on the occasion, FBR Chairman Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed congratulated the winners and their families on winning the prizes. He said for the last three years, the FBR was working tirelessly to document the economy, plugging leakages in taxes and bringing maximum people to the tax net.













