‘Humbled’ Stenson named 2023 European Ryder Cup captain

PARIS: Henrik Stenson says he will do “everything in my power” to reclaim the Ryder Cup from the United States after being named as captain of the 2023 European team by golf chiefs on Tuesday. The first Swede to be named European captain boasts an impressive Ryder Cup record, helping Europe to victory over the United States in three of his five appearances as a player. The 2020 vice-captain will be looking to reclaim the Ryder Cup following victory for the USA at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin last September. “It is a huge honour and I was humbled to get the call confirming the news,” Stenson, 45, said in a statement released by Ryder Cup Europe.

He was selected by a five-man panel including the three most recent European skippers — Padraig Harrington, Thomas Bjorn and Darren Clarke. “I would like to thank the selection panel for believing in me and will say to them, and every European golf fan, that I will do everything in my power and leave no stone unturned in the quest to get the Ryder Cup back in European hands,” said Stenson. The 2016 British Open champion added: “When I started out as a professional golfer, it was beyond my wildest dreams that, one day, I would follow in the footsteps of legends of the game such as Seve (Ballesteros) and be the European Ryder Cup Captain. “But today proves that, sometimes, dreams do come true.”

Stenson “has all the qualities to be a great Captain”, suggested European Ryder Cup director Guy Kinnings, highlighting Stenson’s playing record in the Ryder Cup itself and as Sweden’s first male major winner and two-time European number one. “So he comes with all the credibility of what he has achieved, and as we all know a dry a sense of humour and a fantastic warm personality, but he is also a ferocious competitor,” added Kinnings. “He is hugely respected by the players and admired by everyone involved with the game and the Ryder Cup.” Stenson made his Ryder Cup debut in 2006 at the K Club in Ireland, securing the winning point in the 18 1/2 – 9 1/2 win.

And followed up as member of the victorious teams in 2014 at Gleneagles and at Le Golf National in France, as well as being part of the 2008 and 2016 European sides. The 2023 edition of the biennial competition is being staged at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy, from September 25 to October 1. The USA team will be captained by Zach Johnson, the 2007 Masters champion and 2015 Open winner.