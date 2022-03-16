Shaun Tait says coaching Pakistan team a big responsibility

KARACHI: The newly appointed bowling coach for Pakistan, former Aussie pacer Shaun Tait, says he is delighted to join the Pakistan cricket team as a fast bowling coach. “Undoubtedly this is a huge responsibility for me,” he wrote on Twitter, recognising that Pakistan is a big cricketing nation in the world. The former pacer shared a picture with Pakistan team manager Mansoor Rana, who was giving Tait his Pakistan team jersey. Praising the talent available in Pakistan, Tait also recognised that Pakistan has a history of producing great fast bowlers like Shoaib Akhtar and Wasim Akram. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Tait as the bowling coach for one year, which covers the historic Pakistan-Australia series. Pakistan and Australia are currently playing their second Test match in Karachi.













