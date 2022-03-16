Smith’s birdie blitz clinches weather-hit Players win

MIAMI: Australia’s Cameron Smith charged to victory at the PGA Tour’s weather-disrupted Players Championship on Monday, carding a closing six-under-par 66 to win by one shot. The 28-year-old Queenslander roared into contention on a congested final day at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida with five birdies in his opening six holes. It was Smith’s second victory of 2022 following victory at the Tournament of Champions in Hawaii in January, and was made even sweeter by the presence of his mother Sharon and sister Mel to witness the victory. Smith said he had not seen his family for more than two years until recently due to Covid-19 travel restrictions. “It’s really cool to have them here,” Smith said, his voice cracking with emotion. My main priority was just to hang out with them. Golf was second for these few weeks, so it’s nice to see them and nice to get a win for them.” Smith’s final round 66 left him on 13 under 265, one ahead of India’s Anirban Lahiri, who shot a closing 69. England’s Paul Casey was third on 11 under while Kevin Kisner was fourth on 10 under.













