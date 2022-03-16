Four FC men martyred, 10 injured in Sibi IED explosion

At least four soldiers of the Frontier Corps (FC) were martyred and 10 were seriously injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded near a security forces’ convoy in the area of Sangan in Sibi, Balochistan.

Sibi Assistant Commissioner Sana Mahjabeen said the blast was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED). She said among the 10 injured personnel, the condition of six was critical, and they were being treated at Sibi’s Combined Military Hospital.

According to security sources, soon after the incident, security forces cordoned off the area and rescue services shifted the bodies of the deceased and the injured to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) via an air ambulance. “The condition of the six injured FC soldiers is said to be critical,” a security official said. Adviser to the Balochistan Chief Minister on Home Mir Zia Langove condemned the incident and said in a statement that the injured FC personnel should be provided the best medical treatment. He also expressed grief over deaths caused by the blast. “Terrorists are making failed attempts at sabotaging peace in Balochistan through such cowardly acts,” he said. Separately, Balochistan government spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah also condemned the incident and expressed sorrow over the loss of lives. In a statement, she said the sacrifices of the martyred FC personnel would not go to waste, and that it was the government’s top priority to “implement the mission of martyrs who laid their lives” for the country’s security. “The sacrifices of martyrs will surely bear fruit and the sinister designs of [our] enemies will fail,” the spokesperson added.