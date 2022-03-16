Pakistan Army wants world to ‘probe’ Indian missile fiasco

The Corps Commanders’ Conference warned on Tuesday that the “accidental” firing of a missile by India could have acted as a “trigger” that would have “seriously” endangered regional peace and strategic stability.

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa chaired the 248th Corps Commanders’ Conference at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi. The military’s media wing said that the forum was given a comprehensive briefing on important global and regional developments, the internal security situation in the country, and progress on the western border management regime.

The ISPR said that the country’s top military brass expressed “concern” regarding recent “accidental missile firing” by New Delhi. The conference was of the view that the accident, as claimed by India, could have resulted in a major disaster.

The forum emphasised that despite New Delhi’s acknowledgement of the incident, “relevant international forums must take a serious view of the incident and subject the safety and security protocols of Indian strategic assets to deliberate oversight”. “Such dangerous incidents can act as a trigger and seriously endanger regional peace and strategic stability,” said the forum.

Apart from India’s “accidental” missile firing, the conference also reviewed the internal situation of the country. The ISPR said that the army chief lauded the successful ongoing counter-terrorism operations in the country. The forum also expressed resolve to take all requisite measures to ensure the security of the country.

The military’s media wing said that the army chief directed that comprehensive security measures should be taken for the “peaceful conduct” of the OIC Council of foreign ministers meeting and Pakistan Day parade. “COAS appreciated operational preparedness of the formations and emphasised mission-oriented training,” said the ISPR.

Separately, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday emphasized that misinformation and propaganda by inimical forces threatens national cohesion which must be identified and countered collectively through a unified response. The army chief was addressing the induction ceremony of SH-15 Artillery Guns in Corps of Artillery during his visit to Lahore, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release. The COAS expressed satisfaction on induction of this most modern weapon system to meet the future battlefield challenges. “Induction of these most modern guns with increased range, battle field mobility and accuracy will assuredly enhance operational preparedness of Pakistan Army,” the COAS remarked.

Later, COAS visited Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS). On his arrival at LUMS, the COAS was received by LUMS Vice Chancellor Dr Arshad Ahmad Malik and faculty members. While interacting with students and faculty of LUMS, the COAS appreciated the role and contributions of LUMS in preparing future leadership of Pakistan. The army chief said, “Pakistan is blessed with dynamic and talented youth. Human resource development, innovation and technological advancements are vital for progress.”