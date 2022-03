ATC acquits Alvi, other PTI leaders in Parliament, PTV attack case

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday acquitted President Arif Ali, leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) and ministers in a case pertaining attack on the buildings of Parliament and Pakistan Television (PTV) during the sit in of 2014.

PTI leaders including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Shafqat Mehmood, Asad Umer, Pervaiz Khattak, Abdul Aleem Khan, Jahangir Tareen, Saifullah Niazi and Shaukat Yousafzai were also amongst 80 people who had been acquitted. ATC Judge Muhammad Ali Warraich announced the verdict which was reserved previously after listening arguments from all respondents at large.

Other people who had been acquitted were include Raja Khurram Nawaz, Amjad Rashid, Manazir Ali, Muhammad Rizwan, Syed Tehzeebul Hassan Shah, Gulzar Hussain, Muhammad Azad, Talib Hussain Asadi, Muhammad Usman, Riaz Hussain, Nazar Hussain, Muhammad Akhter, Akhter Abbas, Muhammad Ibrahim, Khurram Shahzad Barkat, Sajid Mehmood, Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Imtiaz, Naveed Ahmed, Akbar Ali, Muhammad Zeshan, Luqman Akram, Abdul Majeed, Tariq Mehmood, Muhammad Yaseen, Muhammad Ali, Abdul Salam, Ghulam Murtaza, Zulqernain, Basit Ibrahim, Naseer Ahmed, Ibrahim Qavi, Muhammad Haroon, Muzib Hussain, Muhammad Ramzan, Shahid Imran, Muhammad Abdullah, Muhammad Farooq, Sohail Mehmood, Muhammad Usman, Abdul Qayum, Muhammad Amin, Umer Daraz, Nasir Abbas, Ghulam Hussain, Muhammad Abdullah, Muhammad Ashraf, Muhammad Tahir, Muhammad Irshad, Mirza Adeel Baig, Syed Sahil Hussain, Aqeel Hafeez, Adeel Hafeez, Atif Zahoor, Meharban Ali, Basit Ibrahim, Asad Aziz Abbasi, Ali Shahbaz, Muhammad Asad, Muhammad Rizwan, Muhammad Shahid Imran, Munir Ahmed, Abdul Majid, Abdul Ahad, Muhammad Ijaz, Muhammad Ahsan, Muhammad Naeem, Irfan Hussain, Asif Satti, Shahveez Khan and Habibur Rehman.

The secretariat police station had registered the case on August 30, 2014 during the sit in of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT).

On September 1, 2014, hundreds of men and protesters from the PTI and the Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) camps had allegedly ransacked the office of the PTV and Parliament House premises and brutally beaten up a senior police official, less than 24 hours into his first day on the job as SSP Operations. During the sit-ins in 2014 in the federal capital, Prime Minister Imran Khan, PAT chief Tahirul Qadri and several others were booked over their alleged involvement in the attack.