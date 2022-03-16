BAP breaks alliance with PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

BAP Parliamentary Leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Bilawal Afridi announced Tuesday breaking his party’s alliance with PTI in the provincial assembly, a private TV channel reported. “We (BAP) will not support the government in the no-confidence motion,” Afridi warned PTI, which has a clear majority of 94 in the 145-member provincial assembly. In a video statement, he further announced that the party would also end its alliance with the PTI in Balochistan, National Assembly, and the Senate, as the clock ticks on the session for the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. “Chief Minister (Mahmood Khan) had called a session of merged districts’ lawmakers, but [BAP] members were not invited,” Afridi, whose party has four seats in the KP assembly, said. “We are being treated unfairly. Funds are being given to PTI members. Now, we will record our protest from the Opposition benches,” the BAP leader said, noting that he was in contact with the party’s central leadership.













