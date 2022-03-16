GDA to support government on no-trust motion: Dr Fehmida

The Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr. Fehmida Mirza on Tuesday said the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) would support the government, as the atmosphere created by opposition was not in line with the values of democracy. Speaking to media here about the no confidence motion against the Prime Minister Imran Khan, she said GDA will support government at this hour. “The atmosphere created by the opposition isn’t in line with the values of democracy. We have to show political maturity and let democracy flourish,” she said. Dr. Fehmida said the situation created and horse trading going on doesn’t bode well for democracy. “Once we let go of constitution, we are staring at anarchy,” she added.













