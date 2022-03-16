Zahir moves IHC against death sentence in Noor case

Zahir Jaffer, convicted of Noor Muqadam’s murder and awarded the death penalty, on Tuesday filed an appeal in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against his conviction.

After a four-month trial, a sessions court in Islamabad handed down the death penalty to Zahir with 25 years of rigorous imprisonment while his employees, watchman Muhammad Iftikhar and gardener Mohammad Jan, were sentenced to 10 years in prison for abetting in the act.

However, Additional Sessions Judge Atta Rabbani acquitted his parents, Zakir Jaffer and Ismat Adamjee and a domestic helper, Jamil, as well as six other suspects in the case including Therapy Works employees, from the charge of abetment. IHC bench members Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq heard the case during which Advocate Shah Khawar appeared in the court on behalf of Noor’s father, Shaukat Muqadam.

The high court also sought the trial court’s records on the appeal against the acquittal of nine accused in the case.

“Now that an appeal against the conviction of the main accused has been filed, the court seeks all documents of the trial court in the murder case,” Justice Farooq said.

On March 12, an appeal was filed in the IHC against the acquittal of nine accused in the Noor Mukadam’s murder case. The appeals were filed on behalf of Noor’s father via Counsel Khawar challenging the acquittal of Zahir’s parents Zakir Jaffer and Ismat Adamjee and domestic helper Jamil. According to the appeal, there was digital evidence against the two and the trial court had given a reduced sentence.

The appeal also challenged the acquittal of six Therapy Works employees including its CEO Tahir Zahoor.