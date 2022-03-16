Japanese Calendars Exhibitions inaugurated

The Embassy of Japan held two Japanese Calendars Exhibitions 2022 in Islamabad in cooperation with the MEXT Alumni Association of Pakistan (MAAP), the Quaid-e-Azam University and the National Skills University. The exhibition at the Quaid-e-Azam University was inaugurated by H.E. WADA Mitsuhiro, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan together with the Vice-Chancellor of the Quaid-e-Azam University Dr. Muhammad Ali and other guests on March 15th. Another exhibition was inaugurated by Mr. IWASAKI Ryuji, Cousellor, the head of Cultural Section together with the Vice Chancellor of the National Skills University Dr. Muhammad Mukhatar and other guests on March 8th. Dr. Zabta Khan Shinwari, the President of the MAAP and other members attended both ceremonies. MAAP is the organization of former Japanese Government Scholarship alumnus in Pakistan. The Japanese Calendars Exhibition is an annual feature of the cultural activities and is very popular among the people of Pakistan. This year, around 65 calendars have been put on display in the exhibition with the cooperation of Japan Calendars Association and various Japanese companies. The calendars exhibited showcase a vibrant depiction of the Japanese heritage and cultural identity by reflecting images from traditional to contemporary area such as arts, sports, automobiles, nature, heritage and architecture of Japan.

Ambassador WADA, while speaking at the inaugural ceremony said that the purpose for holding this exhibition is to introduce various facets of Japan to the people of Pakistan as a variety of calendars have been put on display which represent the beauty as well as the true life image of Japan. He emphasized the significance of this year’s exhibition being held twice in Islamabad for the first time by mentioning that this is very good development as more and more Pakistani students can feel Japan so close at this exhibition. This development surely will resonate the celebration of the 70th anniversary, said the Ambassador. The Ambassador also appreciated the support and cooperation extended by the MAAP, the Quaid-e-Azam University and National Skills University for holding this beautiful exhibition. Most of the calendars being displayed at the exhibition are produced by private Japanese companies, and are printed on recycled paper which is a fine example of Japan’s efforts to be eco-friendly.