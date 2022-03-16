Constitutional amendment must for effective LG system

Participants at a Consultation Forum on Effective Local Governments believed that a constitutional amendment is a must in Pakistan to define key features of an effective local government system across Pakistan’s provinces to devolve political, administrative and financial responsibilities to Local Governments. The Forum was organized by PILDAT in collaboration with the UNDP. The Forum was moderated by Mr. Ahmed Bilal Mehboob, President PILDAT, while speakers included Mr. Ali Asghar Sial, Joint Provincial Election Commissioner, (Elections) Sindh, Mr. Kaiser Ishaque, Assistant Resident Representative UNDP-Pakistan, Mr. Ali Al-Bayati, Chief Technical Adviser, SELP UNDP and Ms. Aasiya Riaz, Joint Director, PILDAT. A representative of the Sindh Local Government Department joined the consultation as an observer. While speaking, Mr. Ahmed Bilal Mehboob, President PILDAT, said that the system of democratic governance is incomplete without effective devolution of financial and administrative powers to the local tier.













