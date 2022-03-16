Niazi regrets timing, motive behind opposition’s move

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Tuesday regretted the opposition’s no-confidence move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to reporters in the federal metropolis, he said that it was unfortunate that the no trust motion was moved at a crucial time when Pakistan was hosting an important OIC foreign minister’s conference.

Cabinet ministers Zafar Malik, Azhar Sadiq, Nisar Ansar Abdali, Akmal Sargala and Special Assistant Muhammad Iqbal were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the PM said, “People of Azad Jammu and Kashmir would fully participate in the upcoming historic rally at D-Chowk to express their confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan”.

At this critical time, he said, “Entire Kashmiri nation stands firm with its beloved leader”. Regretting the timing and motive of the move, the PM Niazi said that it was unfortunate that the no-trust motion against the Prime Minister was moved at a crucial time when Pakistan was hosting an important OIC foreign minister’s conference in Islamabad.

The move, he said, was tantamount to pushing the country into a quagmire of political uncertainty and chaos. “Prime minister Imran Khan has laid the foundation of an independent foreign policy by visiting the most important regional countries like China and Russia”, he said adding that along with other Islamic countries the PM had established strong relations with brotherly countries like Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iran and Turkey.

“The opposition’s sole agenda is to destabilize the country”, he said adding the opposition would miserably fail in its attempts to dislodge the PM as the days of Murree and Changa-Manga politics have gone. Hailing prime minister Imran Khan’s Kashmir policy, the AJK PM said that the people of Kashmir owe a debt of gratitude to the premier for taking a historic stand on the issue of Kashmir at international level.He said that Imran Khan is the most popular leader in the country.

“Peoples’ participation in public rallies held at Melsi, Hafizabad and Lower Dir are reflective of Imran Khan’s popularity”. Replying to query, he said, “A strong and stable Pakistan would strengthen the Kashmir case both at national as well as international level”.Responding to another query, the PM Niazi said, “I am not a person who could be scared by those who whisper, by the grace of God, I am a person with strong nerves.

Have full support of the cabinet and parliamentary party and so far as the issue of Prime Minister Imran Khan is concerned, we all are united”.In reply to another question, the Prime Minister said, “Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain is a seasoned politician, since elections are to be held in 2023, I hope he will soon give good news keeping in view the bright future of Pakistan”.

Regarding Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, the PM said, “He is the president of the party, our destination is one and we will get to the destination under the leadership of Imran Khan”.