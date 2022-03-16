Sindh govt approves 365 appointments under deceased quota

A meeting on implementation of deceased quota was held at Sindh Secretariat under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by secretaries of various departments including senior member Board of Revenue.

The meeting approved 356 appointments under deceased quota (a quota fixed for the legal heirs of government employees who died during service) in 23 departments including 15 in Agriculture Department, 32 in Revenue, 18 in College Education, 55 in Health Department, 30 in Irrigation Department, 142 in School Education Department, six in Works Service Department. Three in Public Health Engineering, five in Excise Department, 24 in Local Government Department, seven in Population, four in Forestry, four in Home Department, three in Home Department, one in Environment Department, one in Katchi Abadi, one in Social Welfare, one in Services General Administration and two in Culture department. In the meeting, Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah said that the families of 8379 government employees have been given jobs on deceased quota in Sindh since 2018, including 255 in 2018, 3056 in 2019, 1365 in 2020 and 3347 in 2021 jobs have been approved.

The Chief Secretary Sindh directed all the secretaries to complete the applications as soon as possible as per the government policy and said that the departments in which the applications have been submitted should be completed as soon as possible and sent to the law department for further necessary action. He said that the salaries of the cases which were earlier approved by the committee should be released. Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah also sought the report from all the secretaries on the cases sent to the district recruitment committee and directed all the district deputy commissioners to convene the DRC meeting.