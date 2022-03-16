CM takes notice of murder of four family members in Gujrat

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar taking notice of the murder of four members of a family in Gujrat, has sought a report from IG police. The chief minister directed that strict legal action be taken against the arrested accused along-with provision of justice to the heirs. CM takes notice of woman’s death in Lahore Zoo: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the death of a woman due to falling of tree in the Lahore Zoo and sought a report from Secretary Forest. The chief minister expressed his heartfelt sympathies and sorrow with the heirs and directed to provide best treatment facilities to the injured husband of the deceased woman.













