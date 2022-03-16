Gwadar gets first set of solar system

As many as 3,000 solar sets will be delivered and installed for needy residents of Gwadar from March 14 to help heel power inaccessibility and long-hour power outage, Gwadar Pro reported on Tuesday. The first solar installment has commenced from the home of the person whose children were killed in a bomb blast which ripped through at Gwadar Expressway in August 2021. In the first phase, a database of 1,000 people has been streamlined. The installations will be executed on a day-to-day basis. In the next phases, the rest sets of solar plates will be doled out accordingly. The ceremony was held in the attendance of Gwadar Assistant Commissioner Athar Abbas, Commander 440 Brigade Brig Fahad Mansoor Kiyani, city notables and the general public.

It is a continuation of China’s humble act of gifting solar panels to marginalized people of Gwadar City taking a hit by unavailability of electricity over the last many years. In November 2019, China’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment donated more than 3,200 sets of solar photovoltaic systems and LED lights to local people who were either suffering from worst power load shedding or living without electricity.

“Thousands of Gwadar people are deprived of regular and sustainable supply of electricity. With the initiative of giving and installing solar system at grass root level, homes of locals are going to be lit-up,” Gwadar Assistant Commissioner Athar Abas told Gwadar Pro in an interview. “Since the installation of solar system is a very technical mechanism and the local people lack expertise to manage these procedures, market-based companies i.e. Reon Energy and Solcraft have been hired to make error-free installation in each house.

This step will pave a way to gain optimum benefits and ward off hardware and software damage,” he mentioned. China Overseas Port Holding Company’s official Mr. Majid said that the entire process of gifting solar system to residents of Gwadar has come into force in collaboration with China, CPEC authority and local administration. The people-centric move was devised when PM Imran Khan along with Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong addressed a groundbreaking ceremony of several projects at Gwadar port on July 5, 2021.

Later, it was confirmed to distribute 3,000 solar panels to people of Gwadar during the fourth meeting of Pak-China Relations Steering Committee (PCRSC) under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar.