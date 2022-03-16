Khalida Shafaat donates Rs2m for GCU-EFT

A philanthropist, Mrs Khalida Shafaat Oberoi, has given donation of Rs2 million to the Endowment Fund Trust of Government College University Lahore (GCU-EFT) for initiation of One Golden and two Silver scholarships for deserving students after the names of her husband, son and daughter respectively. Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt, Secretary Executive Committee GCU-EFT, has disclosed that Oberoi family has already initiated 11 Silver scholarships in past and tally of their sponsored scholarships has risen to fourteen. He added the original amount of donation is never be spent by the Trust, and only the income earned on donation, is used for scholarships. He shared that tally of golden scholarships has risen to 124 and silver scholarships risen to 98 respectively. Iqbal Z. Ahmed, the President of the Trust, said these perpetual scholarships shall be given to financially-challenged students on need basis every year. He appreciated efforts of Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt for the trust.













