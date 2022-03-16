Basements and babies: a night on a Ukrainian maternity ward

It is 6:00 pm when the sinister wail of the siren rises above the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv. Very calmly, hands on their bellies, the women slowly make their way down two floors to the basement of maternity hospital Number 3. Without a word, they settle on the beds in the makeshift, windowless ward. They have only been at the hospital in Mykolaiv for two or three days but they are already used to this. Seven women about to give birth in a city where war has descended without warning.

Natalia Reznikova, a 30-something redhead, is expecting her third child.

Another baby boy. “I’m not panicking,” she says as she makes her way carefully down the stairs.

“I just hope I don’t give birth in that basement.” In a nearby room cluttered with paperwork, three new mums settle down with their newborn babies.

Natalia, who declined to give her last name, protectively cradles her firstborn, Maria, who arrived less than 24 hours ago. She is exhausted but radiant in her electric blue dressing gown. When the air raid alarm sounded, she was on her way back to her room on the second floor, helped by her partner Oleksander.

“We are happy parents,” the young couple smiles.

Natalia thinks herself lucky. She avoided having to give birth in the labour ward underground.

The hospital staff have done their best to make the birthing room seem welcoming.

Alongside two beds kitted out with surgical stirrups, there is a sofa and an aquarium that bubbles soothingly.

Alina Bondarenko is in there with her partner. Her waters have just broken.