At least two killed in Papua protest clashes

At least two protesters were killed and several others were wounded in Indonesia’s restive Papua region on Tuesday when a demonstration against planned administrative reforms turned violent, police said. Protesters say Jakarta has not included Papuans in plans to form new provinces in the region and fear the reforms will be used as a pretext to tighten government control over the area. Protests have sprung up across Papua and even in the country’s capital of Jakarta. A rally attended by hundreds in the remote district of Yahukimo on Tuesday morning began peacefully but turned violent as protesters started to attack shops near government offices and set buildings on fire, police said. “Two people died and some officers were injured in the clash between protesters and authorities,” Papua police chief Mathius Fakhiri told a press conference Tuesday in Jayapura, the region’s capital. Police are investigating the violence, he added, saying more security forces would be deployed to Yahukimo in response. “We will take strict actions to punish the perpetrators,” he said.













