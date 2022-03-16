Arrest in shootings of homeless in NY, Washington

A suspect in a series of “cold-blooded” shootings of homeless men in Washington and New York was arrested on Tuesday after an intensive manhunt, police said. The man was taken into custody in southeast Washington in the early hours of the morning, police said, and was being interviewed by homicide detectives. Police did not identify the suspect but The New York Times identified him as Gerald Brevard, a 30-year-old Washington resident with a history of mental illness. The newspaper, citing law enforcement sources, said Brevard had a criminal record of misdemeanors and felonies and was temporarily committed in 2019 to a psychiatric hospital in Washington. The authorities in Washington and New York had offered a $70,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the man behind the shootings of five homeless men over the past two weeks.

“We promised that we’d bring this killer to justice,” New York Mayor Eric Adams said in a tweet. “We kept that promise. Thank you to all of our partners in law enforcement for their good work.” The arrest came just hours after Adams and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser and the police chiefs of the two cities held a joint news conference to appeal to the public for information about a man they called a “cold-blooded killer.”

The shootings, which took place between March 3 and March 12, left two homeless men dead and three wounded. Three of the shootings took place in Washington and two in New York. Police had released multiple photos and video of the man wanted for stalking and shooting homeless men while they slept on the streets. The images were of a tall, shaven-headed and bearded man dressed all in black.