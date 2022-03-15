Farrukh deplores PML-N leaders’ duplicity over govt’s economic policies

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday deplored the duplicity of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) leaders who gave contrasting point of view publically over the economic policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

“This is called hypocrisy,” said Farrukh who retweeted the tweet of Ministry of Finance Spokesman Muzammil Aslam who criticized PML-N leader Miftah Ismail for giving two different statements on the government’s decision about International Monetary Fund programme. Farrukh Habib lashed out at the PML-N leaders for misleading the nation saying “They do not tell truth to the nation that the institutions were destroyed due to corruption Nawaz [Sharif] and [Asif] Zardari who handed over a bankrupt economy to Prime Minister Imran Khan.”

He said it was beyond his understanding as to how they suddenly changed their stance on the IMF programme. Often, they seemed to defend the IMF and sometime indulged in its criticism.