Municipal Committees infrastructure to improve under Punjab Cities Programme

MULTAN: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salman Khan Lodhi on Tuesday said that steps were being taken to improve Municipal Committees infrastructure through a programme in collaboration with World Bank.

He said that under the Punjab Cities Programme, Rs 2.5 billion were being spent on the improvement of infrastructure, old machinery repairing, and purchasing new machinery.

DC said that during the next phase of the Punjab Cities Programme, road, parks, and different squares would be repaired and rehabilitated.

Sewerage system would also be upgraded under the Programme in next phase programme, he added.

On this occasion, Senior Programme Infrastructure and Development Chaudhary Aashique, and many officers from different departments were also present.