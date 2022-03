Wellington: Brief scores from the Women’s Cricket World Cup on Tuesday as Australia beat the West Indies by seven wickets in Wellington:

West Indies 131 all out in 45.5 overs (S. Taylor 50, S. Campbelle 20; E. Perry 3-22, A. Gardner 3-25)

Australia 132-3 in 30.2 overs (R. Haynes 83 not out, B. Mooney 28 not out)