Revenue officer caught red handed

MUZAFFARGARH: The revenue official was caught red-handed taking a bribe from a local man here on Tuesday.

According to an Anti-Corruption Department official, Maqsood Patwari, deputed at chuk no. 611/TDA demanded a bribe of Rs. 100,000 from a person named Allah Wasaya for his ‘legitimate work’ and received Rs. 50,000.

On-demand of Rs. 50,000 more, the citizen informed the Anti-Corruption Department which raided in the presence of the Magistrate and recovered the marked currency from Patwari while he was receiving it from the complainant.

The accused was taken into custody and a case was registered against him.

Further investigation was underway.