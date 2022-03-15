No-confidence motion against PM to face defeat: Fatyana

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s senior leader Riaz Fatyana Tuesday said that the government was fully confident to defeat the no-confidence motion moved by the opposition parties against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The opposition would face disappointment and the government would become stronger, he said while speaking to Radio Pakistan’s current Affair programme.

According to article 63-A of the Constitution, no member of the National Assembly can not cast vote against its own party in the no-confidence motion,

he added.

He said that if the disgruntled candidates cast the votes against Prime Minister Imran Khan, then it would be considered as a violation of the country’s Constitution.