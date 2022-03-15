Indian troops martyr one more youth in Pulwama

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one more youth in Pulwama district on Tuesday, raising the toll to 9 since Thursday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Indian troops killed the youth during a cordon and search operation in Charsoo area of Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The operation was launched jointly by the Indian army, Central Reserve Police Force and police.

Earlier, the troops martyred two youth in Pulwama and one each in Ganderbal and Kupwara.