COVID-19 positivity ratio continue to decline in Pakistan

On Tuesday, according to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) the country has reported 4 COVID-19 deaths and 473 new cases in the last 24 hours (Monday).

After the addition of 4 more deaths, the overall toll has now surged to 30,313 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,519,627.

The number of daily COVID-19 infections continued to show a fall in Pakistan as the daily COVID-19 positivity count declined to 1.37 percent. Although, the number of patients in critical care was 560.

However, as of yesterday (Monday), 4661 more people have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours as the number of total recoveries now stood at 1,471,288. As of Tuesday, the total count of active cases in the country is recorded at 18,026.

On the other, 13,540 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 8,091 in Sindh, 6,302 in KP, 1,021 in Islamabad, 790 in Azad Kashmir, 378 in Balochistan and 191 in Gilgit Baltistan.