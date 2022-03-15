CPC leadership a recipe for China’s success

BEIJING: Upholding the overall leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) is the path China must take to stick to and develop socialism with Chinese characteristics, President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, said during the just-concluded annual “two sessions.”

This is an answer drawn from history and proven by reality. Today’s China has stunned the entire world with its rapid economic growth and long-term social stability. The CPC has been instrumental in China overcoming numerous obstacles and attaining achievements over the decades.

These incredible feats have impelled China observers to explore — how China, the world’s most populous country, can surmount challenging tasks unfazed?

It was the CPC that led the Chinese people to found the New China in 1949, enabling the people to be the master of their country. Under the leadership of the CPC, the Chinese people have not only vanquished absolute poverty but also have achieved moderately prosperous lives.

The international situation is continuing to undergo profound and complex changes, the world is experiencing the combined impacts of major changes and a pandemic both unseen in a century, economic globalization is facing headwinds, and the competition among major countries is increasingly intense. The world has entered a new period of turbulence and transformation. Domestically, the tasks related to reform, development and stability remain arduous.

Against this backdrop, the Chinese people need the CPC to continue staying at the helm and steer the country toward the goal of building China into a modern socialist country in all respects.

Overall Party leadership must be upheld on various fronts from economic development to political, cultural, social and ecological advancement, national defense, the military, national reunification, diplomatic endeavors and Party building.

As long as it unswervingly upholds the overall Party leadership, China will be able to ensure that the whole Party and the country have the strong political cohesiveness to unite the people to work together, develop confidence, bring together the strong power of innovation on the basis of what has been done in the past and strong unity to surmount all difficulties, and form an anchor for the nation in the face of adversity. Xinhua