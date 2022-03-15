Xi’s insights decode China’s success, steer development in new era: experts

BEIJING: Foreign experts and observers have spoken highly of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s insights regarding the endeavors of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Chinese people in the new era, saying they help decode China’s success and chart the course toward high-quality development.

CPC LEADERSHIP KEY TO DEVELOPMENT

When participating in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region delegation’s deliberation at the Fifth Session of the 13th National People’s Congress on March 5, Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, said “upholding the overall Party leadership is the path we must take to stick to and develop socialism with Chinese characteristics.”

“Exercising full and rigorous self-governance of the Party is the path we must take to maintain the Party’s vigor and vitality and ensure its success on the new journey,” he added.

Nourhan al-Sheikh, a professor of political sciences with Cairo University, said that from the eradication of absolute poverty to the successful hosting of the Beijing Winter Olympics, China’s unprecedented achievements cannot be separated from the strong leadership of the CPC.

Under the CPC’s leadership, China has fulfilled the goals of economic and social development, embarking on “a path that suits its own national conditions, which has brought important inspiration to the world, especially developing countries,” she added.

Khalid Rahman, director general of the Institute of Policy Studies, an Islamabad-based think tank, said that under the CPC’s leadership, China has become the second largest economy in the world and its development has brought about broad benefits.

Notably, China’s success in eliminating extreme poverty can be regarded as a miracle, the scholar said.

Kingphet Mongkhonvilay, deputy director of the general office of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee, said that through full and strict self-governance and anti-corruption fight, the CPC wins support from the Chinese people.

The CPC has also strengthened its long-term governance capacity, and ensured that the power entrusted by the people is always used for their well-being, the official said.

Volker Tschapke, honorary president of Germany’s Prussian Society, told Xinhua that for China, “there will be only one way into a successful, prosperous, and peaceful future, which is the overall CPC leadership, with the very special Chinese way of the very special Chinese socialism.”

ROAD TO BETTER LIFE

“Socialism with Chinese characteristics is the path we must take to realize the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation,” Xi said, adding that “working hard in unity is the path the Chinese people must take to make historic achievements.”

Anna Malindog-Uy, a professor and researcher with Manila-based think tank Philippines-BRICS Strategic Studies, said “Socialism with Chinese characteristics is the solid guarantee to meet Chinese people’s desire for a happy life and the goal of ‘common prosperity’.”

The scholar said that the country’s efforts for rural vitalization and agricultural modernization will improve people’s life in rural areas.

In the view of Cavince Adhere, a Kenya-based scholar of international relations, China has made various commitments during the “two sessions” with an aim to promote domestic development and contribute to the well-being of people across the world.

The unity of the nation and the Chinese people’s ability to pull in the same direction are critical to fulfilling the commitments, Adhere said.

MORE OPPORTUNITIES FOR WORLD

Expounding on his vision of development, Xi said “putting into practice our new development philosophy is the path we must take to develop our country into a strong nation in the new era.”

Eduardo Regalado, a senior researcher at the Cuban Center for Studies on International Politics, said that China is pursuing higher-standard opening-up and promoting the high-quality cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, sharing development opportunities with other countries.

The new development philosophy, which is being blended into various aspects of China’s economic and social development, is of great significance for the world, the researcher added.

With its development philosophy, China is expected to make new contributions to the world, for example in ecological protection, said Hamed Vafaei, director of the Center for Asian Studies at the University of Tehran.

Sheriff Ghali, a professor of political science at Nigeria’s University of Abuja, said that by fostering a new pattern of development and promoting high-quality growth, the Chinese economy will become more dynamic and bring more opportunities to the world. Xinhua