All allies to support govt on no-trust motion: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education and Vocational Training Shafqat Mehmood on Monday said the allied political parties were fully intact with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and they would support it on the matter of no-trust motion in the parliament.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition was a group of corrupts as they had always used their money, earned by illegal means for buying votes in every election of the country.

The opposition parties would not succeed against the government on the issue of no-trust motion as they had defeated on many fronts before, he added.

The minister said the government will hold a public rally at D-Chowk on March 27.

Shafqat Mehmood said the opposition was deliberately trying to sabotage the foreign ministers of member states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Islamabad.

Despite, all the corrupt leadership being united against the honest leader Imran Khan but they would fail to topple the incumbent government.