Sadia Khan bumps into Aishwarya Rai

Pakistani beauty Sadia Khan is a well-known celebrity who has a lot of fans. Recently in one of her outings, she was taken by surprise and had a great reaction when she bumped into Bollywood’s beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Yes, Sadia could not believe her eyes, when she saw Aishwarya.

She put up a post posing with Aishwarya and wrote a note that read as follows.

“Just bumped into the most prettiest and humbled lady on this earth #aishwariyarai @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb PS I glanced down on my feet for a second when she said God bless you,you are beautiful. Hayeeee now I know I am Beautiful”

Yes, she was extremely elated and her excitement level can be gauged with the kind of words she has used to describe this memorable moment.

Wow! She is truly a fan of Aishwarya, seems like!

Sadia Khan is a Pakistani television and film actress. She is better known for her role Emaan in ‘Khuda Aur Muhabbat’ Season 1 and 2.

She was last seen playing a role of Maryam in TV One’s ‘Maryam Periera.’

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is an Indian actress and the winner of the Miss World 1994 pageant. Primarily known for her work in Hindi and Tamil films, she has established herself as one of the most popular and influential celebrities in India through her successful acting career.

Rai has received numerous accolades, including two Filmfare Awards and was honoured with the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2009 and the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the Government of France in 2012. She has often been cited in the media as “the most beautiful woman in the world.”

While in college, Rai did a few modelling jobs. Following appearances in several television commercials, she entered the Miss India pageant, in which she placed second. She was then crowned Miss World 1994; after which she began receiving offers to act in film. She made her acting debut in Mani Ratnam’s 1997 Tamil film Iruvar and had her first Hindi film release in Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya that same year. Her first commercial success was the Tamil romantic drama Jeans, which was the most expensive film to be made in Indian cinema at the time. She achieved wider success and won two Filmfare Awards for Best Actress for her performances in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Devdas.

Rai garnered critical appreciation for portraying a passionate artist in the Tamil romance film Kandukondain Kandukondain, Tagore’s heroine, Binodini, in the Bengali film Chokher Bali, a depressed woman in the drama Raincoat, Kiranjit Ahluwalia in the British drama film Provoked and a nurse in the drama Guzaarish. Rai’s greatest commercial successes have been the musical romantic drama Mohabbatein, the adventure film Dhoom 2, the historical romance Guru and Jodhaa Akbar, the science fiction film Enthiran and the musical romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Rai married actor Abhishek Bachchan in 2007; the couple have one daughter. Her off-screen roles include duties as a brand ambassador for several charity organisations and campaigns. She is a Goodwill Ambassador for the Joint United Nations Programme on AIDS. In 2003, she was the first Indian actress to be a jury member at the Cannes Film Festival.