Alhamra celebrates Punjab Day with full zeal

A grand celebration of Punjab Culture Day was organized in Alhamra under the auspices of the Punjab Information and Culture Department at Alhamra Arts Centre, the Mall.

Provincial Minister of Culture Khayal Ahmed Kastro has done a great job celebrating Punjab Culture Day. The Provincial Minister for Culture inaugurated an exhibition on Punjabi culture at Alhamra Art Gallery. The people participated in large numbers and appreciated the works of art and crafts displayed in the exhibition.

On this occasion, the Provincial Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmed Kastro said that the beautiful region of Punjab is the land of love; whoever came here could not forget the love for Punjab. He further said that the purpose of celebrating this day is to acquaint the world, especially our young generation, with Punjab’s beautiful and charming culture. Kastro said that all possible steps have been taken on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar to celebrate this day lavishly and hoped that the people would never forget this day. “The drumbeat was a joyous moment for us to see the public interest in traditional dance Bhangra, Heer, Mahiye, traditional food, Punjabi crafts stalls, and folk music, he added.

Secretary Information and Culture Raja Jahangir Anwar were keenly interested in Punjab Culture Day celebrations. Raja Jahangir Anwar and Executive Director Alhamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi visited various stalls. DGPR Saman Rai and eminent literary and cultural personalities also participated.

Secretary Information and Culture Raja Jahangir Anwar appreciated the performances of folk artists of Punjab. He said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was taking extraordinary steps to highlight the cultural beauty of all corners of Punjab. The audience appreciated the famous folk singer Sai Zahoor’s performances, Gadda, Ludi, Bhangra. Shahid Abbas presented the Kalam of Mian Muhammad Bakhsh. Shahid Lohar performed Jugni to the beat of drums, actors dressed in lacha, khusa, shalwar kameez added beauty to the event. At the same time, folk singers Fazal Jutt, Saima Jahan, Memona Sajid entertained the audience with their traditional singing. Executive Director Alhamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi thanked the guests for coming to Alhamra on Punjab Culture Day. Zulfi said that Punjab is the land of love and traditions are its trustees here. Zulfi also thanked all the staff of Alhamra Arts Council and said that all the staff made this happiest day more successful with their hard work.