PSX sheds 286 points amid 20-month low volumes

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained bearish and low-volume for the second straight session on Monday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index shedding 286.44 points (-0.66 percent) to close at 43,366.89 points.

The PSX opened on a positive note and switched between the red and green territories for the first hour of the session. Later, the indices remained in the red territory till the end of the session. The KSE All Share Index recorded the 20-month lowest volumes during the session.

Political instability in the country played a major role to keep the market lacklustre as Prime Minister Imran Khan is facing a vote of no-confidence and the situation weighed on the bourse. On the other hand, the Pakistani rupee plunged to all-time lowest level of 178.98 against the US dollar during the day, smashing the investors’ confidence. The rupee also set two all-time lowest levels of 178.61 and 178.63 against the US dollar during the last week.

On the global front, tensions between Russia and Ukraine amid concerns over crude oil and other commodity prices and supply chain disruption also impacted the local market under pressure.

The KSE-100 Index moved in a range of 442.83 points, showing an intraday high of 43,767.77 points and a low of 43,324.94 points. Among other indices, the KSE All Share Index shed 199.74 points (-0.67 percent) to close at 29,773.06 points, while KMI All Share Islamic Index shed 183.21 points (-0.84 percent) to close at 21,521.63 points.

A total of 345 companies traded shares in the stock exchange, out of them shares of 87 closed up, shares of 245 closed down while shares of 13 companies remained unchanged. Out of 91 traded companies in the KSE-100 Index, 24 closed up and 66 closed down and one remained unchanged.

The overall market volumes decreased by 34.18 million to 115.12 million shares. Total volumes traded for the KSE-100 Index decreased by 40.58 million to 43.21 million shares. The number of total trades decreased by 17,440 to 66,897, while the value traded decreased by Rs1.62 billion to Rs3.65 billion. Overall, market capitalisation decreased by Rs56.28 billion.

Among scrips, FlyingR1 topped the volumes with 11.63 million shares, followed by PAELR3 (8.14 million) and GGL (7.02 million). Stocks that contributed significantly to the volumes included FlyingR1, PAELR3, GGL, TELE and TPLP, which formed over 34 percent of total volumes.

In terms of rupee, BATA remained the top gainer and witnessed an increase of Rs48.88 (2.4 percent) per share, closing at Rs2,088.88. The runner-up was ISIL, the share price of which climbed up by Rs20.43 (3.86 percent) to Rs549.99. COLG remained the top loser in terms of rupee and witnessed a decrease of Rs97 (4.22 percent) per share, closing at Rs2,200, followed by SFL, the share price of which declined by Rs57.01 (7.34 percent) to close at Rs720 per share.

The sectors taking the index towards south were oil & gas exploration companies (58 points), commercial banks and cement (57 points each), technology & communication (52 points) and power generation & distribution (29 points). The most points taken off the index were by TRG which stripped the index of 40 points followed by PPL (30 points), UBL (27 points), OGDC (23 points) and HUBC (22 points).

The sectors taking the index towards north were fertilizer (83 points), sugar & allied industries, tobacco and leather & tanneries (4 points each) and cable & electrical goods (one point). The most points added to the index were by EFERT and FFC (42 points each), FFBL (5 points), and SML and PAKT (4 points each).