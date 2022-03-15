Rupee plummets to new low of 178.98 against USD

Pakistani rupee plunged to all-time lowest level of 178.98 against the US dollar on Monday. The State Bank of Pakistan said in a statement that the dollar opened at Rs178.51 in the interbank market and closed at Rs178.98, shedding 47 paisas (-o.26 percent). The rupee set two all-time lowest levels of 178.61 and 178.63 against the US dollar during the last week.

The rupee witnessed a trading range of 50 paisas during the session, showing the intra-day high bid of 178.95 and low offer of 178.60. During the intra-day trading, the dollar breached the Rs179 mark to hit Rs179.10. Within the open market, the rupee was traded at 179/180 per dollar against 178.80/179.50 last session.

On the other hand, the US Dollar Index, which gauges the greenback against a basket of its main competitors, gave away part of the recent advance and slipped back to the 99.00 neighbourhood on Monday. The index came under some mild downside pressure at the beginning of the week following two consecutive daily gains. The corrective move in the buck was accompanied by the continuation of the uptrend in the US Treasury bond yields. Overall, the rupee shed Rs1.01 against the American currency last week, while the local unit devalued by Rs21.55 during the ongoing fiscal year 2021-22 and Rs2.53 during the current year 2022.

According to experts, political instability in the country along with higher commodity prices in the global market has badly hit the stability of the rupee in the interbank. They said the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has pushed commodity prices to their record historic high level. Given the rising commodity prices, the soaring import bill has badly hit the current account balance of Pakistan which created a spell of depreciation around the rupee. They said that higher dollar’s demand for oil payment may further deteriorate the rupee value.

The State Bank reported last week that the country received record-high workers’ remittances of $20.1 billion from the expatriates in the first eight months (July-February) of the current fiscal year 2021-22, and inflows stayed above $2 billion for the 21st consecutive month.