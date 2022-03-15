Urea bag price increased to Rs1,863

Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) has increased urea price by Rs80 to Rs1,863 per bag, as fertilizer prices continue to increase globally as supply upheaval from Russia leaves governments struggling for crop nutrients.

This has been the first urea price increase by the fertilizer industry since August 7, 2021, a report by Next Capital noted. The other local companies including Engro Fertilizers, Fatima Fertilizers and Agritech Limited are also likely to notify a similar increase in prices in the upcoming days, ensuring no differential exists between prices of different manufacturers, the report said.

This price increase would compensate for inflationary pressures such as transportation, labour and packaging costs, which were not passed on for the past two quarters. The report further noted that smuggling of urea towards the Western Asian countries and extremely low inventory levels have provided manufacturers to exercise their limited pricing power and increase prices. “We believe that this price increase would not deter any demand considering the upcoming Kharif season,” the report said.

According to prices quoted by NFDC, retail prices of Sona Urea are already hovering near Rs1,975 per bag level. If subsidized feed gas costs Rs302 per mmbtu are increased in line with fuel costs Rs1,023 per mmbtu, it would require an increase of around Rs800 per bag on the ex-refinery basis for FFC to completely pass-on incremental costs.