FCCI to finalise sector specific proposals for next budget

Budget preparation has been started and every segment of the economy must compile its sector specific proposals and forward its recommendations so that the FCCI (Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry) could finalise these in proper format for onward submission to the Ministry of Finance. This was said by Atif Munir Sheikh, President FCCI, while addressing the maiden meeting of the FCCI standing committee on the Faisalabad Dyes& Chemicals Merchants Association (FDCMA). Welcoming the participants of the meeting, he said that he himself belonged to this group and hence he intends that FDCMA should take lead in finalizing their budget proposals so that these could be incorporated in the federal budget. He said, “FDCMA has so far given five presidents to FCCI and you should be more responsive to solve the problems of the business community in general and of this group in particular.” He said that all segments must finalize their proposals and provide the same to the FCCI so that it could be prepared in accordance with the format provided by the government.













